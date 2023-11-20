As we glide into the holiday season, Newport County’s real estate market is witnessing its customary cool-down. However, the allure of this time lies in the unique opportunities it presents for both buyers and sellers. With inventory levels remaining very low, and buyer competition sitting on the sidelines because of elevated interest rates, the opportunity becomes a strategic play, and with the right guidance – it may be an opportune moment for those considering entering the market either as a buyer or a seller.

Let’s take a glimpse at some of the remarkable properties that changed hands in Newport County over the past week:

1. Little Compton – 34 Bernard Lane

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $960,000.00

Square Feet: 1,800

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 133

2. Middletown – 107 109 Allston Avenue

Property Type: Multi-Family Home (MFM)

Sold Price: $1,025,000.00

Square Feet: 2,632

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Days on Market: 8

3. Newport – 42 2nd Street

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,900,000.00

Square Feet: 2,600

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Days on Market: 28

4. Newport – 3 Casey Court

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,525,000.00

Square Feet: 3,402

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Days on Market: 41

5. Newport – 29 Carey Street

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $1,245,000.00

Square Feet: 1,528

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Days on Market: 45

6. Newport – 8 Congdon Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $775,000.00

Square Feet: 1,435

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Days on Market: 2

7. Portsmouth – 423 Vanderbilt Lane

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $2,850,000.00

Square Feet: 5,031

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Days on Market: 251

8. Portsmouth – 54 Cedar Avenue

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $382,000.00

Square Feet: 864

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Days on Market: 12

9. Tiverton – 85 Sunset View Drive

Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)

Sold Price: $2,550,000.00

Square Feet: 6,533

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

Days on Market: 154

