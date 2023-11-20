As we glide into the holiday season, Newport County’s real estate market is witnessing its customary cool-down. However, the allure of this time lies in the unique opportunities it presents for both buyers and sellers. With inventory levels remaining very low, and buyer competition sitting on the sidelines because of elevated interest rates, the opportunity becomes a strategic play, and with the right guidance – it may be an opportune moment for those considering entering the market either as a buyer or a seller.
Let’s take a glimpse at some of the remarkable properties that changed hands in Newport County over the past week:
Click Here to See ‘What Sold’ Last Week in Newport County
1. Little Compton – 34 Bernard Lane
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $960,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,800
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 133
2. Middletown – 107 109 Allston Avenue
- Property Type: Multi-Family Home (MFM)
- Sold Price: $1,025,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,632
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Days on Market: 8
3. Newport – 42 2nd Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,900,000.00
- Square Feet: 2,600
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Days on Market: 28
4. Newport – 3 Casey Court
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,525,000.00
- Square Feet: 3,402
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Days on Market: 41
5. Newport – 29 Carey Street
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $1,245,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,528
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Days on Market: 45
6. Newport – 8 Congdon Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $775,000.00
- Square Feet: 1,435
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Days on Market: 2
7. Portsmouth – 423 Vanderbilt Lane
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $2,850,000.00
- Square Feet: 5,031
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Days on Market: 251
8. Portsmouth – 54 Cedar Avenue
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $382,000.00
- Square Feet: 864
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Days on Market: 12
9. Tiverton – 85 Sunset View Drive
- Property Type: Single-Family Home (SFM)
- Sold Price: $2,550,000.00
- Square Feet: 6,533
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Days on Market: 154
If you have any questions about the local market or are considering a change, please feel free to reach out to WhatsUpNewp’s own Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX Results for any real estate related questions. He can be reached at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.
Happy holidays, and may your new home bring joy and warmth in the coming year!
