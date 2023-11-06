Newport is sailing into the most wonderful time of the year with the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set to return on Friday, November 24th, at 6:00 p.m.

Discover Newport, organizer and a sponsor of the event, says in a press release that spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. WADK will broadcast coverage of the parade with host Martha Parker and Bruce Newbury on 1540 AM Radio.

This year the parade is named in honor of former Newport Harbormaster, Tim Mills, who passed away suddenly three years ago. Tim was a longtime advocate of the boat parade from its inaugural event in 1997 when he participated as a boat owner and then as leader of the community event.

Viewing of the parade is free, making this a great family event to get into the spirit of the holiday season. Parade boats will rendezvous just south of the Goat Island Causeway and then proceed east passing Newport Yacht Club, Perrotti Park, Bowen’s and Bannister’s wharf, and then finish at the Goat Island Causeway. The Best vantage points for spectators include Perrotti Park, Bowen’s Wharf, Bannister’s Wharf, and points around Newport Harbor.

“This year, the parade committee is delighted to have chosen Margaret Mary “Muffin” Dubuc, as Parade Marshall,” says spokesperson, Matt Gineo in a statement. “Muffin, a local Newporter and avid sailor, was commodore of the Goat Island Yacht Club, a volunteer and fundraiser for many historic sailing events and regattas, and a consummate friend of the Newport waterfront. The parade will feature a variety of watercraft that call Narragansett Bay home, including leisure boats of all sizes, commercial boats, fishing boats, U.S. Coast Guard vessel, and the classic schooner, Tree of Life,” added Gineo.

Magnificently decorated vessels will compete for a first-place award in the following categories: Best Decorated Sailboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Powerboat (commercial and recreational), Best Decorated Fishing Boat, and, the parade’s most entertaining category, The Tim Mills Team Spirit Award newly named this year.

Any organization, business, or boat owner that would like to participate in the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade should contact Matt Gineo at the Oldport Marine office at (401) 847-9109 ext. 2. Participants are asked to REGISTER FOR BOAT PARADE ONLINE by 12:00 p.m. on November 23rd. If the weather is questionable on November 24th, the weather date will be called by 10:30 a.m. that morning and the parade will be on Saturday, November 25th at 6pm.

The event is sponsored by Oldport Marine, The Newport Yacht Club, and Discover Newport.