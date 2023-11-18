‘Tis the season … for holiday concerts. From classical to classic rock, here’s our list of some of the best in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts this holiday season.

November 30: Gary Hoey’s “Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Tour” makes a stop at the Narrows Center in Fall River. Hoey is known for his crunchy metal take on “The Twelve Days Of Christmas” and other holiday classics. Click here for details.

December 3: “Messiah at the Mansion” is a reimagined chamber version of the timeless classic (including the famous Hallelujah Chorus) at Rosecliff Mansion featuring The Choir School of Newport County and Ensemble Altera. Click here for details.

December 7: An annual tradition is back when the 16th annual Singing For Shelter returns to Channing Church in Newport. The acoustic concert benefits Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter and features local favorites Tom Perotti, Joe Potenza, Jack Casey, Carrigan Nelson, and many more! Click here for details.

December 8: Award-winning Celtic band Lúnasa presents an “Irish Winter Solstice Celebration” concert featuring guest vocalist Dave Curley at Blackstone River Theater in Cumberland. Click here for details.

Lunasa (Photo provided by Blackstone River Theatre)

December 10: The Providence Hannukah Spectacular is an afternoon party sponsored by the City of Providence with crafts, community light weaving, donuts, latkes, candle lighting at sunset, and a klezmer performance from Bressler Music. Click here for details.

December 14: Classically trained musician/songwriter/dancer/author Lindsey Stirling shares holiday classics and original songs from her new release Snow Waltz and more at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.

December 16: Classical Christmas returns to Emmanuel Church in Newport with a program of traditional carols and more from Williams, Mozart, Bach, and selections from Vivaldi’s Gloria. Click here for details. Note: This performance is sold out.

December 16: Newport Live presents the “Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular” with The Sweetback Sisters in a special show at the Jamestown Arts Center. The duo promise “music, trivia, prizes and warm-n-fuzzies.” Click here for details.

The Sweetback Sisters (Photo provided by Newport Live)

December 16: Billy Gilman and his band, The Ragged Impresarios, play their annual Christmas show at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Hear Christmas classics like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride,” as well as other Gilman hits. Kara McKee opens. Click here for details.

December 16: Head to Jane Pickens Film and Event Center for a fundraiser for the Broadway Street Fair with local legend James Montgomery and his band featuring bassist David Hull, guitarist George McCann, Michael “Tunes” Antunes on saxophone, Don Culp on drums and special guest Doug Woolverton on trumpet. Click here for details.

December 22: Christmas with the Celts at the Greenwich Odeum features an award-winning performance of timeless Irish Christmas carols, lively Irish dance, contemporary music, and more. Click here for details.

