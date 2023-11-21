Located in Newport, 20 East Bowery Unit #2A offers the perfect blend of comfort and style in this nearly new construction 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo. Ideally situated on the first floor, this SINGLE LEVEL residence is within a leisurely stroll from Newport’s renowned Cliff Walk, the charming shops on Bellevue, and the Tennis Hall of Fame.  Located at the top of the hill, the condo is situated in-between Easton’s Beach and downtown Newport.  

Featuring a contemporary design with an open concept living area, complete with sleek flooring and large windows creating a bright and inviting space. The kitchen features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, and a breakfast bar with seating – perfect for cooking, entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening at home.

Two bedrooms offer ample space for relaxation and retreat. The primary bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom with a large walk-in shower, complete with a glass door. The guest bathroom is equally inviting, featuring lovely tile work and a tub/shower for the comfort of your guests or kids. 

Additional amenities include in-unit laundry, central AC for year-round comfort, and high-efficiency gas heat. A dedicated storage area in the basement ensures space for your beach and tennis gear, catering to an active coastal lifestyle.  Benefit from assigned off-street parking for 2 cars – a rare and valuable feature in Newport. 

With low condo fees, this property offers an exceptional opportunity to indulge in the Newport lifestyle.  Whether you’re a local professional looking to grow roots or someone seeking a second home by the coast, this residence effortlessly combines modern living with the timeless allure of Newport.

Click Here to Check Out The Listing!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS at 401-241-18511 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com

Your Trusted Partner in Newport Real Estate
*Listing provided by Tammy Bass of Hogan Associates Christie’s.  MLS ID: 1345452*

