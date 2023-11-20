Meet your new best feline friend, Callie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Callie is a 7-year-old female feline and available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

“This beautiful long-haired calico is looking for her new home. She can be a bit shy upon first introductions, but once she gets to know you she will be loving up on you,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “She enjoys being brushed, is very calm, and loves getting pets. We are not sure how she does with other animals because she has always lived by herself”.

If you are interested in Callie, consider filling out an application on www.potterleague.org or heading into Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her.

