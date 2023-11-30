This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Morning. Today is Thursday, November 30, 2023.
🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell was at PPAC for the opening night of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Here’s his review.
🦞 Newport Lobster Company has been acquired by Bellevue Asset Management, a company led by Nicholas Schorsch Jr. Read More
🎬 The JPT Film & Event Center has put together a festive film and event lineup for the month of December. Holidays at The JPT kicks off on Dec. 10 with Elf and continues with Die Hard on Dec. 12, Tura Live – An Irish Christmas Concert on Dec. 13, What’s Up Newp and The JPT present National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 20 & 21, and It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas on Dec. 22. More Info & Tickets
🛍️ The inaugural ThamesGiving wraps up today after taking place just about every Thursday in November. Head out and sip, shop local, dine, and stroll. Details
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
- Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
- Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:36 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 3:22 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
- 10 am to 7 pm: ThamesGiving in Newport ~ Thursdays in November
- 3:30 pm: DIY Holiday Gift Series: Jewelry Making at Newport Public Library
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, 350 (LC350) at 6 pm
- Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
- Newport: School Committee at 7:30 am, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, Tree Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
HAPPENING THIS WEEK
- What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30
- What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
- Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
- Newport Navy Choristers to host benefit concert
- St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s to host a ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ on Dec. 2
- Newport String Project announces details of the second installment of its Newport County Concert Series
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Theatre Review: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at PPAC
Let’s start with this: the kids seemed to like it. Well, most of them.
Newport Police reports for Nov. 29 – 30
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 29 through 7 am on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s to host a ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ on Dec. 2
Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Waterfront Charlestown home fetches $3.495 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale of 2023 in the town of Charlestown.
2023 RI Life Index shows Rhode Islanders still perceive steep challenges in housing, cost of living and access to healthcare and nutritious food
5th annual statewide survey is a partnership between Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brown University School of Public Health
Be a part of the next chapter in Star’s story
Meet your new best friend, Star – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Zappe, Cunningham — not Mac Jones — get snaps in open part of Patriots practice
Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the New England Patriots practice that media were allowed to watch on Wednesday.
Protecting Newport’s Gilded Age mansions takes a new turn: Suing the feds.
‘We don’t have a choice,’ says Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe
Army and Navy visit New England in advance of rivalry game. A couple of Patriots are taking sides
New England long-snapper Joe Cardona has the rare weekend off coming up — perfect timing for the Navy graduate to take in the Army-Navy game at the Patriots’ home stadium.
Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District will host a workshop on funding opportunities for farmers
The information session will cover financial and technical assistance opportunities for local farmers.
Bellevue Asset Management acquires Newport Lobster Company
Newport Lobster Company and Bellevue Asset Management today announced via a press release that on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, NPLC joined the BAM family of companies.
Middletown looking to serve up new pickleball courts
The Town of Middletown is pursuing state grant money to help pay for new pickleball courts at John Clarke Park, hoping to add to the town’s recreational facilities across the community.
Study: The most unique baby name in each state last year
Stacker used the Social Security Administration’s baby names database to compile a list of unique baby names state by state.
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9
Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.
East Greenwich man charged with illegally possessing firearm and knife, DUI
East Greenwich Police observed a motorcyclist (the defendant) driving erratically on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, November 29
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’s Up Newp for a conversation today. Plus, the latest What’s Up Newp headlines and a look at what’s up out there today.
Newport Police reports for Nov. 28 – 29
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department a
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
- Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalled
- Bellevue Asset Management acquires Newport Lobster Company
- 31-acre waterfront parcel on the Sakonnet River in Little Compton hits the market for $7.3 million
- Newport Police reports for Nov. 28 – 29
- Middletown looking to serve up new pickleball courts
FURTHER READING
Jamestown Press: Woman with link to local slave visits farm
People: Where Is ‘The Gilded Age’ Filmed in Newport? Location Manager Shares the Real Places (and Which They Faked)
Providence Business News: Little Compton farmhouse sells for $1.6M
The Independent: Is a shipwreck off the Rhode Island coast Captain Cook’s long-lost vessel?