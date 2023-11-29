Meet your new best friend, Star – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, Star is an 8-year-old female mixed-breed.

“Star, the epitome of tranquility and a testament to remarkable resilience. Life hasn’t always been easy for this mellow and easygoing canine companion, but her journey showcases a spirit that has triumphed over adversity. Star’s calm and laid-back demeanor is not just a reflection of her personality but also a testament to her extraordinary resilience, Potter League for Animals shares on their website.

Potter League continues, “In her recent foster-cation, Star not only demonstrated her easygoing nature but also revealed the depth of her adaptability. From leisurely walks to peaceful naps on the sofa, she effortlessly embraces the rhythm of family life. Her remarkable journey, marked by a recent surgery and a commitment to a pain-free life, speaks volumes about her resilience”.

“If you’re searching for a four-legged friend whose gentle spirit and unwavering strength will enhance the tranquility of your home, consider making Star a part of your family. Visit our Animal Care and Adoption Center, fill out an adopter profile at www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276, and be a part of the next chapter in Star’s story-a chapter filled with love, resilience, and the promise of a brighter future,” Potter League concludes.