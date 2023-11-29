Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) will hold an information session for Rhode Island farmers and landowners on Monday, December 4 at 6:00PM at the Tiverton Library, 34 Roosevelt Avenue, Tiverton, RI. The information session will cover financial and technical assistance opportunities for local farmers.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), ERICD provides financial and technical assistance to address natural resource concerns through an array of conservation practices, including:

• EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) – NRCS’ flagship conservation program that helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners integrate conservation into working lands.

• EQIP IRA (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) – Helps farmers, ranchers, forestland owners, and Tribes with the application of conservation measures that focus on carbon sequestration, greenhouse gas emissions, reduced energy, and soil health.

• CSP (Conservation Stewardship Program) – Helps landowners build on existing conservation efforts while strengthening operations.

• AMA (Agricultural Management Assistance) – Helps agricultural producers manage financial risk through diversification, marketing, or natural resource conservation practices.

• ACEP (Agricultural Conservation Easement Program) – Helps landowners, land trusts, and other entities protect, restore, and enhance wetlands or protect working farms and ranches through conservation easements.

Farm and forest landowners and managers are encouraged to attend. This event is free and open to the public. For questions, please contact Sarah Wilkinson at swilkinson.ericd@gmail.com. Please RSVP online at https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/financial-and-technical-assistance-for-farmers-information-session

This event is in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Rhode Island. USDA NRCS is an equal opportunity employer, provider, and lender. If any reasonable accommodation is needed to ensure equal participation, please call (401)828-1300 a minimum of two (2) business days prior to the meeting.