The Newport Navy Choristers will present their annual charity concert, Christmas in Song, to be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:30 pm at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI. In keeping with the true spirit of the season, and as part of the Christmas in Newport festival, the Choristers have selected the local non-profit Women’s Resource Center as the beneficiary of their performance.

The Women’s Resource Center provides free and confidential advocacy and support services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. Serving the East Bay community for over 45 years, the center has been helping empower survivors with compassionate comprehensive services, aiding more than 1,200 individuals annually through their various programs.

The chorus is comprised of active duty, reserve, and retired personnel of all the Armed Services, civilian employees of the Department of Defense, spouses, and children. Since 1953 Chorister concerts have raised over $450,000 for area non-profit, charitable, and civic organizations.

Under the direction of Lori McDowell, this year’s production will feature familiar favorite Christmas carols, including live music and audience sing-a-long. This time-honored tradition is a great way for the whole family to celebrate the season together with joy and kindness in support of a worthy cause. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Seniors (65 and over), $10 for Youth (15 and younger), and children aged 3 and under admitted free and may be purchased online at linktr.ee/WRCNBC, by calling 401-236-8365 and at the door.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!