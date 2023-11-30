Sister parishes St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s are joining forces to present their inaugural “Christmas Extravaganza” on Saturday, December 2, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list. The bazaar will feature:



– Photo Opps with Santa Claus from 9-11 a.m.

– Craft & Christmas gift Vendors, including She Sells Seashell, Liz Renshaw Photography, The Newport Tartan, Grounding Light Candle Design, MAC Creations Jewelry, Mother of Mercy Art Co., and Salt Water Studio Newport.

– Light Lunch items for purchase: Vegetarian Pasta e Fagioli Soup, Father Mark’s Chicken Soup, Hot Dogs, Chourico & Pepper Sandwiches.

– Baked Goods

– Kids Corner

– Raffles galore, including Luck of the Irish, 12 Days of Christmas, Mystery Wine Bottle, Treasure Chest, and Themed Gift Baskets.

– Silent Auction, including Rose Island Lighthouse Stay, Golf Foursome at Wanumetonomy, Kennedy Memorabilia, church pew, and much more.



The Hibernian Men Singers will offer Christmas musical cheer in their 2:00 p.m. guest appearance.

Free parking is available in the church lot off Eastnor Road or on the street. The hall is located in the church’s basement, with its main entrance on the Eastnor Road parking lot side of the building.

Thank you for your support of this important fundraiser for St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s sister parishes.