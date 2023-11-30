Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 29 through 7 am on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 10:15 am on Wednesday, November 29, Officer Clarizio took into custody Darnell Fenwick, age 27, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Sexual Assualt – 2nd Degree.

At 11:12 am on Wednesday, November 29, Officer Fails took into custody Avi Foox, age 59, of Staten Island, New York, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

DISPATCH LOG