The Newport String Project is delighted to announce details of the second installment of its Newport County Concert Series on December 2nd and December 3rd. The project’s resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, will perform dazzling works by Bartók, Bacewicz, Kodály, Schulhoff and Darvishi at Newport Art Museum (Saturday, December 2nd) and Four Corners Arts Center (Sunday, December 3rd).

The Newport String Quartet will perform an eclectic program of duos, trios and quartets by composers whose music has been subject to various forms of oppression and censorship. From familiar voices of the 20th century (Bartók and Kodály), to lesser known voices, whose work is finally getting its due (Bacewicz and Schulhoff), to important voices of today (Aftab Darvishi), this atmospheric and thought-provoking program is not to be missed.

Event Details

Program:

Béla Bartók, Selections from Duos (arr for viola and cello)

Grażyna Bacewicz, Folk Themes for Two Violins

Zoltán Kodály, Serenade

Aftab Darvishi, Daughters of Sol

Erwin Schulhoff, Five Pieces for String Quartet

Location and tickets:

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.

Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport 02840

Tickets available HERE

Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 – 2:00 pm

Four Corners Arts Center, 3848 Main Road, Tiverton RI 02878

Ticket available HERE

