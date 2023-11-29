Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 20A West End Road in Charlestown, Rhode Island for $3,495,000.

The sellers were represented by Ray Mott, Broker/Co-owner, and Stephen Murphy, Sales Associate, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Ray and Stephen also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale of 2023 in the town of Charlestown.

Along the shorelines of West Beach, this oceanfront cottage takes in the sights and warmth of the south-facing property with direct views of Block Island. With an open concept first floor, there is ample space for entertaining and relaxation. Highlights include vaulted ceilings and abundant oversized windows to allow for outstanding ocean views. A meandering path leads down to the dunes of the sandy beach for easy access.

“A classic gem in Quonnie,” says Ray Mott. “It is my honor to represent both clients of this perfect home in a beloved summer community.”

“This home is the ideal oceanfront retreat,” says Stephen Murphy. “I am pleased to see it passed on to the new owners for years of enjoyment.”

20A West End Road. Photos provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty