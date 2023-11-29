Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 28 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:55 am on Tuesday, November 28, Officer Cole took into custody Anthony Holloway, age 44, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Larceny < 1,500.

At 10:46 am on Tuesday, November 28, Officer Vachon arrested Iyonna Hayes, age 32, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Driving with Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.

DISPATCH LOG