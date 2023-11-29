An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that an East Greenwich man has been charged in Kent County Superior Court with driving under the influence, carrying a gun while intoxicated, and carrying a knife with a blade more than three inches, following a traffic stop in June of 2023.

On November 8, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Timothy Heffernan (age 34), by way of criminal information, with one count of carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and one count of carrying a concealed blade of more than three inches in length.

As alleged in the criminal information, on June 29, 2023, East Greenwich Police observed a motorcyclist (the defendant) driving erratically on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.

When speaking with the defendant, officers noticed he had bloodshot eyes, a flush red race, and a strong scent of alcohol on his breath. The defendant subsequently informed the officers that he had a concealed carry permit, and that he was carrying a loaded firearm. They located the firearm in the defendant’s waistband, as well as a knife on his person.

As alleged, after the defendant failed several field sobriety tests, officers placed him under arrest.

The defendant is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on January 4, 2024, in Kent County Superior Court.