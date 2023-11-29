This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Morning. Today is Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

📺 Tune On In: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm. Watch our conversation live or afterward here. Have a question for the superintendent? Comment below.

🆕 Newport has welcomed a new addition to its wellness scene – Titanium Yoga Studio. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the story → Titanium Yoga Studio: A breath of fresh zen in Newport County

🛍️ Newport’s newest hotel The Gardiner House is hosting a Festive Fete Shopping Event this evening from 6 – 8 pm. Rhode Island Monthly with the story → Newport’s Gardiner House is Hosting a Festive Fete Holiday Shopping Event

🎶 The JPT Film & Event Center will host An Evening with The Cowboy Junkies on February 23. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Show Details

🎄 The 53rd annual Christmas In Newport is underway and includes dozens of events and activities throughout December. See the full calendar of events here.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: WNW wind 9 to 11 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 8 to 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:50 am & 9:14 pm | Low tide at 1:32 am & 2:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.4 days, 97% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm

Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Vicious Dog Hearing Panel at 10 am

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30

What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back

Newport Navy Choristers to host benefit concert

Newport String Project announces details of the second installment of its Newport County Concert Series

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 28 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

College Basketball (women): Salve Regina 74, Mitchell 70

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 21 and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 124-97 on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Davonte Gaines’ 21 points helped Providence defeat Wagner 86-52 on Tuesday night.

Coming up live on Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new strategy Tuesday that she said will help the state’s 78 coastal communities work together to better cope with the challenges brought on by climate change.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +2.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Recent consecutive surveys and sample analysis confirmed that blue-green algae have been present but at acceptably low levels and that cyanotoxin is not present in detectable concentrations.

The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that three new hires have joined the staff

Cowboy Junkies’ will be performing a career-spanning show, including their new album, ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’

Newport has welcomed a new addition to its wellness scene – Titanium Yoga Studio.

“The city needs to revisit its zoning plan and put more teeth into its regulations and enforcement to favor livability over the appetites of developers and visitors. A vibrant city is one where people really live.”

People’s Credit Union is accepting donations of unwrapped new children’s gifts and clothing at all branches during normal hours on behalf of the Salvation Army’s Holiday Angel Tree Program.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 27 through 6 am on Tuesday, November 28.

