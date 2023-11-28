Bristol, RI -Antone Semon Souza, 75, of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on November 20, 2023.

Born in Fall River, MA on January 26, 1948, He was the son of the late Manuel and Frances (Bougieum) Souza.

Antone was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army.

Antone loved living by the ocean, and was an avid fisherman. He loved to draw, he attended B.C.C., Bristol Community College, majoring in drafting.

Antone is survived by his brother, John Souza of Portsmouth, and his sister Lorraine Larocque and her husband Charles, of Florida. He is also survived by Lori Cabral, who was a close family friend.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 28, 2023 at 11:00 am, Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Antone’s name.