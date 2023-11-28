Bristol, RI -Antone Semon Souza, 75, of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on November 20, 2023.
Born in Fall River, MA on January 26, 1948, He was the son of the late Manuel and Frances (Bougieum) Souza.
Antone was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army.
Antone loved living by the ocean, and was an avid fisherman. He loved to draw, he attended B.C.C., Bristol Community College, majoring in drafting.
Antone is survived by his brother, John Souza of Portsmouth, and his sister Lorraine Larocque and her husband Charles, of Florida. He is also survived by Lori Cabral, who was a close family friend.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 28, 2023 at 11:00 am, Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Antone’s name.
Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalled
Read More
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 27 through 6 am on Tuesday, November 28.
Read More
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Read More
Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets over Boston 5-2 on Monday night, handing the Bruins to their third straight loss.
Read More
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Read More
This 31 acre waterfront parcel is being offered for sale for the first time in five generations and is currently being offered for $7.3 million.
Read More
Sherif Gross-Bullock had 25 points in Bryant’s 108-74 victory against Springfield (Mass.) on Monday night.
Read More
The future of the project seems as uncertain today as that day in 2014 when Newport voters rejected expanding the casino to include table games.
Read More
The Patriots need to find a quarterback before they host the Chargers on Sunday.
Read More
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 24 through 7 am on Monday, November 27.
Read More
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.