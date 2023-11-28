People’s Credit Union has partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to provide gifts for children in need this Holiday season. People’s Credit Union’s branches will be collecting donations of unwrapped, new children’s gifts and clothing during normal business hours through Monday, December 11th. The Salvation Army will then distribute these donations to deserving families around the local community.

“The Holiday season should be a joyous time for everyone, especially children. As some families may need assistance in fulfilling their little ones’ dreams, we are more than happy to help whenever possible,” stated Jane McDurman, Head of Retail Administration in a statement. “By partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, everyone at People’s Credit Union, our members, and the community c