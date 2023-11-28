Spectacle Live today announced that they will present An Evening with Cowboy Junkies on Friday, February 23 at 8 pm at the JPT Film & Event Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

In 1988, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session was like a whisper that cut through the noise — and it was compelling. It stood out in the midst of the flash and bombast that came to define the late 80’s. The now classic recording combined folk, blues, and rock in a way that had never been heard before and went on to sell more than a million copies.

Formed in Toronto in 1985 with siblings Michael Timmins on guitar, Margo Timmins on vocals, Peter Timmins on drums, and Michael’s lifelong friend Alan Anton on bass, the band has sparkled over the course of 26 albums. “I’ve known Alan longer than I’ve known Pete,” says Michael. “We were friends before Pete was born.”

Unlike most long-lasting groups, Cowboy Junkies have never had a breakup or taken a sanity-saving hiatus. There’s an appreciation of each other that keeps them constantly working. “It’s that intimacy and understanding of what each one of us brings to the table,” says Michael. Cowboy Junkies’ will be performing a career-spanning show, including their new album, ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’, which was released worldwide on June 2, 2023 to universal critical acclaim.

Tickets for An Evening with Cowboy Junkies at the JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, February 23 at 8 pm are $49-$79 and go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.