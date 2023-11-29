PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Davonte Gaines’ 21 points helped Providence defeat Wagner 86-52 on Tuesday night.
Gaines also contributed five assists for the Friars (6-1). Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Josh Oduro finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Melvin Council Jr. finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Seahawks (2-4). Zaire Williams added 12 points and two steals for Wagner.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
