Everett H. Fillion

Newport, RI- Everett H. Fillion of Middletown, RI died on Thursday November 23, 2023, on Thanksgiving, his favorite holiday. He was the husband of Karen Ganong Fillion, whom he married on October 20, 1985.

Born on June 27, 1934, in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of Everard and Irma (Gernt) Fillion. He was the father of Eric, Brian & Ellen, Ann Marie and Mark & Sheri. He was also the grandfather of Benjamin and Matthew and the husband of the late Demetra G. (Lefas) Fillion. Everett was the loving Dog Dad of “His Little Girl”, Ginger. Everett had a special relationship with Karen’s Cousins: Bill (Caroline), Bobby (Kathy), Eddie, Kevin (Angela), Jack (Monica), Ann (John) and David. Everett also leaves several close friends who meant the world to him.

He hated every minute of high school but graduated from Pawtucket East in 1952. He immediately entered the Air Force, serving as a Master Sergeant specializing as a radar mechanic. He took pride in saying that he went to college on the GI bill, graduating cum laude from Johnson & Wales with a degree in business management in 1978. The majority of his working career was spent with Providence Gas. He spent many years in the marketing department and then became General Manager of their propane division, Arrowhead Propane in Tiverton. He was instrumental in establishing the LP Gas Association of Rhode Island, serving as its first President. Toward the end of his career, he returned to the parent company, attaining the position of Vice President. One of Everett’s favorite accomplishments in life was serving as the Boy Scout Master for St. Margaret’s Troop 88 in Rumford, always speaking proudly about the boys who achieved the level of Eagle Scout.

He liked dogs, TV, reading, movies, many types of music, boating, entertaining and spending time on his wrap around screen porch. Everett truly enjoyed every minute of the twenty years he lived in his dream home that he lovingly rescued and restored.

Everett was a smooth dancer, a master builder, a gourmet cook and a storyteller extraordinaire.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday November 30, 2023, from 4-7pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway Newport.

His funeral will be held on Friday December 1, 2023 at 9:00am at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 909 West Main Road in Middletown.

Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.