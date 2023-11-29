Graduate student and captain Morgan Shuey (Corning, Iowa) swished a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to break a 70-all tie and later added a free-throw for a 74-70 final over visiting Mitchell College on Tuesday evening at the Rodgers Recreation Center. Sofia Neary (Wayne, N.J.) led all players with a double-double (25 points, 15 rebounds), both career highs for the second-year Seahawk. Shuey finished with eight points, the only Seahawk starter not in double digits. Amanda Folan (North Attleboro, Mass.) had 15 points while Ashley Rourke (Londonderry, N.H.) and Olivia Martin (Hanson, Mass.) contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The game featured 10 lead changes and five ties, even though Salve Regina led by as many as 20 points (54-34) as late as 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Salve Regina 74, Mitchell 70

Records: Salve Regina (3-4), Mitchell (2-3)

All-Time Series: Salve Regina has won the only two meetings with Mitchell in women’s basketball, including the January 17, 2008, matchup on the Rodgers hardwood, 78-52.

SUMMARY

1Q – Sofia Neary scored six of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter including a put back of an offensive rebound with 12 seconds remaining for the largest lead of the period, 16-11. Yasmine Santos drew contact as she made a layup six seconds later and made the free throw for her sixth point of the game. | Salve Regina 16, Mitchell 14

2Q – The lowest scoring quarter of the game (both teams combined for 17 points) had both squads going 0-for-long range – Seahawks (0-7), Mariners (0-2) from 3-point distance. Olivia Martin and Amanda Folan both contributed four points for the Seahawks. The Mariners made just 5-of-10 free throws in the first half and finished under 50 percent for the game. | Salve Regina 27, Mitchell 20

3Q – Leading by six (31-25) at the 8:29 mark, Salve Regina went on a 14-0 run for its largest lead. Remarkably, Neary was the only starter not scoring during this run. She did contribute a blocked shot, defensive reboound, and an assist. Deanna Linscott's jump shot made the score 54-34 with 2:14 remaining. Mitchell followed with a 6-0 run before Neary's old-fashioned three-point play. Neary finished with 14 points in the quarter. | Salve Regina 59, Mitchell 43

4Q – Yasmine Santos controlled the period for the Mariners, scoring 13 points on 5-for-7 from the floor including two 3-pointers. Jermia Dumas and Jamya Beddoe both had seven points apiece. All four points scored by Morgan Shuey in the fourth quarter came in the final minute after Dumas had tied the game at 70-70 with a floating jump shot in the paint with 1:48 remaining. | Salve Regina 74, Mitchell 70

NOTEWORTHY

Salve Regina led by as many as 20 points (54-34) as late as 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Four Seahawks finished in double-figure scoring — Sofia Neary (25), Amanda Folan (15), Ashley Rourke (12), Olivia Martin (10).

Salve Regina dominated the boards, 47 to 36, led by a career-high 15 rebounds from Sofia Neary, her second straight game with that mark.

Lyliana Daly led the Mariners with 10 rebounds.

Yasmine Santos finished with a team-high 23 points; Jermia Dumas added 20 and Jamya Beddoe scored 16 points.

Mitchell made just 10-of-21 (47.6%) of its free throws.

Sofia Neary had a career-high five blocked shots as well.

QUOTING COACH HUGHES ON X

ON THE HORIZON

Salve Regina plays Framingham State University in the middle of a three-game home stand on Thursday, November 30 (7 p.m.).