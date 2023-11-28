Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 27 through 6 am on Tuesday, November 28.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 4 am on Monday, November 27, Officer Maggiacomo arrested Isaac Wright, age 28, of Jersey City, New Jersey, on the following charge – Child Endangerment.
At 9:10 pm on Monday, November 27, Officer Lubin arrested Robert Black, age 23, of North Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Simple Assault or Battery.
At 9:10 pm on Monday, November 27, Officer Lubin arrested Kyle Benford, age 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charges – two counts of Simple Assault or Battery.
At 1:55 am on Tuesday, November 28, Officer Cole took into custody Anthony Holloway, age 44, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Larceny < 1,500.
DISPATCH LOG
Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalled
Read More
January 26, 1948 – November 20, 2023
Read More
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Read More
Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets over Boston 5-2 on Monday night, handing the Bruins to their third straight loss.
Read More
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Read More
This 31 acre waterfront parcel is being offered for sale for the first time in five generations and is currently being offered for $7.3 million.
Read More
Sherif Gross-Bullock had 25 points in Bryant’s 108-74 victory against Springfield (Mass.) on Monday night.
Read More
The future of the project seems as uncertain today as that day in 2014 when Newport voters rejected expanding the casino to include table games.
Read More
The Patriots need to find a quarterback before they host the Chargers on Sunday.
Read More
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 24 through 7 am on Monday, November 27.
Read More
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.