Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 27 through 6 am on Tuesday, November 28.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 4 am on Monday, November 27, Officer Maggiacomo arrested Isaac Wright, age 28, of Jersey City, New Jersey, on the following charge – Child Endangerment.

At 9:10 pm on Monday, November 27, Officer Lubin arrested Robert Black, age 23, of North Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Simple Assault or Battery.

At 9:10 pm on Monday, November 27, Officer Lubin arrested Kyle Benford, age 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charges – two counts of Simple Assault or Battery.

At 1:55 am on Tuesday, November 28, Officer Cole took into custody Anthony Holloway, age 44, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Larceny < 1,500.

DISPATCH LOG