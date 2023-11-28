Newport Public Schools
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Have a question for the superintendent? Leave it in the comments below or email it to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Watch live or anytime afterward below.

