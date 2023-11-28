Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Have a question for the superintendent? Leave it in the comments below or email it to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Watch live or anytime afterward below.
Read more from What's Up Newp
Massachusetts unveils new strategy to help coastal communities cope with climate change
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new strategy Tuesday that she said will help the state’s 78 coastal communities work together to better cope with the challenges brought on by climate change.Keep reading
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +2.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.Keep reading
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting restrictions for Blue-Green Algae in Melville Ponds and Carbuncle Pond
Recent consecutive surveys and sample analysis confirmed that blue-green algae have been present but at acceptably low levels and that cyanotoxin is not present in detectable concentrations.Keep reading
The Sailing Museum expands operational capabilities with the addition of three new hires
The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that three new hires have joined the staffKeep reading
‘An Evening with Cowboy Junkies’ coming to The JPT on Feb. 23
Cowboy Junkies’ will be performing a career-spanning show, including their new album, ‘Such Ferocious Beauty’Keep reading
Titanium Yoga Studio: A breath of fresh zen in Newport County
Newport has welcomed a new addition to its wellness scene – Titanium Yoga Studio.Keep reading
Letter: Zoning Board deals a small but significant blow to our city
“The city needs to revisit its zoning plan and put more teeth into its regulations and enforcement to favor livability over the appetites of developers and visitors. A vibrant city is one where people really live.”Keep reading
People’s Credit Union partners with Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to benefit local children
People’s Credit Union is accepting donations of unwrapped new children’s gifts and clothing at all branches during normal hours on behalf of the Salvation Army’s Holiday Angel Tree Program.Keep reading
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, November 28
Six years later, casino site’s redevelopment remains stalledKeep reading
Newport Police reports for Nov. 27 – 28
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 27 through 6 am on Tuesday, November 28.Keep reading
Obituary: Antone Semon Souza
January 26, 1948 – November 20, 2023Keep reading
Comic- Sour Grapes: Don’t blow it
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.Keep reading