The Gammons Team of Berkshire Hathaway Commonwealth Real Estate today announced the offering of 147B West Main Road in Little Compton, Rhode Island.

This 31 acre waterfront parcel is being offered for sale for the first time in five generations and is currently being offered for $7.3 million.

Located just West of the Sakonnet Vineyards on the shores of of the Sakonnet river, this parcel is buffered by another 30 plus acres that has already been sold for preservation and surrounded by farms and Estate properties on all sides.

Allen Gammons is the Listing Broker and says that he has worked closely with the family offering the parcel for sale with other properties owned in the area. Gammons stated “ This is one of the most unique and beautiful waterfront opportunities that I have seen in the 31 years that I have been selling Real Estate in New England ”.