Newport has welcomed a new addition to its wellness scene – Titanium Yoga Studio.

Founded by Stefanie Mansfield and Amy Van Kirk and located at 94 William Street, Newport, Titanium Yoga Studio offers a variety of unheated classes suitable for all levels. This dynamic duo met serendipitously in Newport, both having recently relocated from Massachusetts and New York. Fueled by a shared passion for fostering connections and promoting well-being, their journey to create Titanium Yoga Studio unfolded rapidly during the summer of 2023.

The studio’s mission is clear – to provide a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals to explore the physical and mental benefits of yoga. Mansfield and Van Kirk firmly believe that yoga is for everybody, and their vision is to create a supportive environment for all students.

“We are both passionate about making connections in the community and offering classes that have something for everyone,” says Stefanie Mansfield.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a complete beginner, Titanium Yoga has classes including vinyasa, ashtanga, and restorative yoga. The diverse offerings are designed to help practitioners build strength, increase flexibility, and reduce stress.

What sets Titanium Yoga Studio apart is its commitment to providing a personalized and safe experience for every student. All necessary props to support your yoga practice are readily available, emphasizing safety and alignment. With ten experienced instructors on board, each session promises a unique and enriching practice.

The grand opening of Titanium Yoga Studio took place on November 11th, marking a momentous occasion for the Newport wellness and yoga community. The founders are thrilled to share their passion for yoga and well-being with Newport and the surrounding areas.

To stay connected with Titanium Yoga Studio and be part of their community, you can follow them on Instagram @titaniumyoga22. For more information, including class schedules and pricing packages through Mindbody and visit their website at titaniumyogastudio.com for more information on all the instructors, class offerings, and unique props. Additionally, you can reach out to Stefanie Mansfield via email at stefanie@titaniumyogastudio.com.

Titanium Yoga Studio also offers various pricing packages, including special rates for students, first responders, veterans, and seniors. The “Founders Membership” is anexclusive opportunity for early enthusiasts to become a foundational part of this burgeoning yoga community.

As Titanium Yoga Studio becomes an integral part of Newport’s wellness landscape, it invites individuals from all walks of life to embark on a journey of self-discovery, health, and community. Embrace the tranquility and strength that Titanium Yoga Studio brings to Newport County – a haven for all seeking balance in mind and body.