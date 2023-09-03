Good Morning! Today is Sunday, September 3, 2023, and here’s a look at what’s up out there; enjoy!
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: W wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 13 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:02 am & 11:26 pm | Low tide at 4:06 am & 4:53 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.1 days, 88% lighting.
Things To Do
- IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Newport Polo
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 7 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am to 10 pm: Park Avenue Picnic & Fireworks at Sunset Cove
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: PRE LABOR DAY BASH (FREE ADMISSION) at Rejects Beer Co.
- 3 pm to 9 pm: End of Summer Soiree at Top of Newport at Hotel Viking
- 4 pm: 2nd Hounds On The Lawn at Sunset Cove
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Dan Greaves & Amanda Loffredo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Two Across from 12 pm to 3 pm, Hyperdrive from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Spiffy Sundays with DJ Abby from 9:30 pm to close.
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mel & friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, JKrak & Cairo from 3 pm to 6 pm, Sarah and Colin Van Pelt from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
- See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy about Primary Care in Rhode Island
Everyone needs a healthcare advocate who knows them, their family and their community, and who understands healthcare and medicine.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Triston Casas’ homer, Alex Verdugo’s 3 hits lead the Red Sox to a 9-5 win over the Royals
Triston Casas hit a two-run homer and Alex Verdugo finished a homer short of hitting for the cycle as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Saturday night.
UNLV opens Barry Odom era running over Bryant 44-14
Vincent Davis Jr. broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Seahawks shutout Regis on opening day
In a remarkable home opener, Salve Regina field hockey defeated Regis College with a shattering 11-0 final score.
Seahawks soar at Brandeis Invitational day two
The Salve Regina volleyball team closed out their season-opening weekend with two wins on the road, defeating UMass Dartmouth and Worcester State University during the final two games of the Brandeis Invitational.
Seahawk men’s cross country opens season at Suffolk
The Salve Regina men’s cross country team began their season against a tough field at the Suffolk Short Course Classic.
Newcomers lead the way at Suffolk
Isabella Hastings and Anna Weygang raced their way to a top 40 finish in a field of 147 athletes at the Suffolk Short Course Classic, the team’s first race of the 2023 season.
Salve Regina opens season at Brandeis with five-setter
The Salve Regina women’s volleyball team established an early lead but fell to Brandeis University 3-2 in a five-set game.
Obituary: Sherwood G. Moe
April 20, 1922 – August 02, 2023
North America’s summer of wildfire smoke: 2023 was only the beginning
Thick smoke pouring in from Canada’s wildfires canceled baseball games and pushed air quality in major US cities to the worst in the world.
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Fall Visitors Weekend
Fall in love with the farm animal rescues and meet the newest arrivals during the Fall Visitors Weekend on September 23 and 24
