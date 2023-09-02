WALTHAM, Mass. — The Salve Regina women’s volleyball team established an early lead but fell to Brandeis University 3-2 in a five-set game.

The Seahawks headed to the Gosman Athletic Center, the home of the Brandeis Judges for the first game of the 2023 season. The team earned 61 total points, just shy of the Judges’ 74 points. Salve Regina inched ahead, winning the first and third sets both 25-21, however with wins in the second (25-19), fourth (25-22) and fifth (15-6) sets Brandeis came away with the win.

Sophomore outside hitter Lucy Swanson was a standout performer with 17 kills and four aces. Junior setter Sienna DeCicco also got the job done with 35 assists and four blocks.

“Brandeis is always a great team in our area and I don’t believe this year will be any different,” said head coach Sebastian Noordzy. “It’s a great opportunity for us to open the season with a quality opponent”

The team will return to Waltham, Mass. and the Brandeis Invitational tomorrow, Sept. 2 to face UMass Dartmouth at 10 a.m. and Worcester St. At 12 p.m.