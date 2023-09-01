Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2023 season on Friday, September 1.

The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.

The maze will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm. The Maze will be open on Labor Day from 10 am until 6 pm and on Columbus Day from 10 am until 6 pm. The last entry is one hour before closing.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for children ages 4 to 11. Children 3 and under are free. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Only cash is accepted on-site. For credit card purchases, order online here.

Escobar Farm will host a Harry Potter Day on September 23 (wear a Harry Potter costume for $1 off entry) and a Halloween Costume Party on October 28 (wear a costume for $1 off entry).

The closing date for the maze is Sunday, November 5 at 3 pm.

For more information on the Corn Maze, visit http://escobarfarm.com/the-maze/ or call 401-864-1064 for up-to-date information.



Escobar Farm Corn Maze is located at 133 & 255 Middle Road, Portsmouth.