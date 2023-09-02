MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — In a remarkable home opener, Salve Regina field hockey defeated Regis College with a shattering 11-0 final score.

On a beautiful afternoon on Gaudet Field in Middletown, R.I., the Seahawks set the tone for the game right away with a goal from freshman Jordyn Pineau seven minutes into the first quarter. The team didn’t stop there and walked away from Regis early on. Salve Regina ended the first quarter 3-0 with the remaining two goals from junior Kira Spedden and freshman Liv Santiago.

Points in the second quarter came from sophomore Julia Decker and senior Shannon Kennedy, giving the program a 5-0 lead going into the half.

Salve Regina did not let up in the second two quarters and neither did Shannon Kennedy and Liv Santiago, both with hat tricks in their first regular season game of 2023. Julia Decker and Jordyn Pineau were not far behind, each scoring two points for the team.

“After two weeks of preseason it is great to get a win at home to start the season,” said head coach Jennifer Foster. “It was encouraging to see offense come from a variety of players and we continue to see our passing and defensive game grow.”

The Seahawks will look to keep the momentum going when they play UMass Dartmouth on Thursday September 7, at 6:30 p.m. on Gaudet Field.