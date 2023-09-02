WALTHAM, Mass. — The Salve Regina volleyball team closed out their season-opening weekend with two wins on the road, defeating UMass Dartmouth and Worcester State University during the final two games of the Brandeis Invitational.

“These are two teams we’ve had success with playing in the past, but every year is different,” said head coach Sebastian Noordzy. “We’re coming in with only the expectation that we’ve prepped to compete with the top teams, and we’ll compete for every point.”

Salve got an early lead against UMass Dartmouth for the first matchup of the day (25-18) but fell slightly behind during the second (25-21) and third (25-12) sets. Going into the later stages of the competition, the Seahawks brought renewed energy to finish out the remaining two sets 25-11 and 15-10 respectively.

Top performers of the game included Lauren Hoyle with eight of the team’s 35 kills, Siena DeCicco with 25 assists and Kate Murphy with 17 digs.

Leaving no doubt, Salve Regina went on to shutout Worcester St. from winning any sets during the second matchup of the day (3-0) and rounded out the day victorious. Brighton Solheim emerged as a leader with 11 kills, six aces and nine digs.

Next up Salve Regina will face the Camels of Connecticut College Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. on the road in New London, Conn.