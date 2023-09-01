Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Thursday, August 31, through 7 am on Friday, September 1, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

At 5:02 pm on Thursday, August 31, Officer Ballantine arrested Kyle Bento, age 38, whose address is listed as homeless, for disorderly conduct.

At 12:18 am on Friday, September 1, Officer McCabe took Danette McManus, age 58, of Portsmouth, into custody for a bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court.

At 12:35 am on Friday, September 1, Officer Boghigian summoned/cited Benjamin Lederman, age 23, of Middletown, for bicycles – one way violation.

Dispatch Log