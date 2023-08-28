Discover all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this week and weekend in and around Newport!
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution
- Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
- Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle
Monday, August 28
Rhode Island native Stephen DeAngelis returns to Theatre By The Sea with a new concert featuring Broadway performers on Aug. 28
One performance only on Monday, August 28.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Christian McBurney – MACHINE GUNS IN NARRAGANSETT BAY at Charter Books
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Music Series featuring The Ravers at Second Beach
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:15 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, August 29
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, August 30
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring Lady Anemoia Duo at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
Thursday, August 31
What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host a Jaws Summer Party on August 31
Event will include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and a screening of Jaws!
Singer-Songwriter John Gorka playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Thursday, August 31
Newport Live to present award-winning folksinger
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm: Fire & Water Cacao Ceremony
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Espresso Martinis at One Bellevue Restaurant
- 6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes at The JPT
- 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm: Full Blue Moon Gentle Yoga & Sacred Sound Journey on Third Beach with Rev Shelley & Greg from The Sacred Center
- 7 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring John Gorka at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7:35 pm: Going Varsity In Mariachi – newportFILM Outdoors at Miantanomi Park
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Going Varsity In Mariachi – newportFILM Outdoors at Miantanomi Park at 7:35 pm
- Newport Live: Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring John Gorka at 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Friday, September 1
Rhythm & Roots Festival returns to Ninigret Park in Charlestown September 1 – 3
Rhythm & Roots Festival Marks 25th Year!
Things To Do
- 11 am to 7 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm: Never Ending Summer Party Bring Back the 90’s at On The Docks
- 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Young Concert Artists in Mendelssohn & Strauss at Newport Classical Recital Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac from 1 pm to 4 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: G and Meg from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
Saturday, September 2
Irish Traditional Music & Dance concert coming to King Park on Sept. 2
The 5th annual Irish Traditional Music & Dance concert at King Park, Newport presents national artist Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles on Saturday, September 2nd from 3-6 PM.
Things To Do
- IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 7 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Waterfront Concerts at King Park featuring Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin
- 4 pm: End of Summer Bonfire at Island Park Beach
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm: Silken Gallery Labor Day Weekend Reception
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Jon River from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn, from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
Sunday, September 3
What’s Up Interview: SNL singer Christine Ohlman, playing the Rhythm and Roots Festival Sunday, September 3
Known as the Beehive Queen, Ohlman and her band Rebel Montez playing the final day of the Charlestown festival
Things To Do
- IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Newport Polo
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 7 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: PRE LABOR DAY BASH (FREE ADMISSION) at Rejects Beer Co.
- 3 pm to 9 pm: End of Summer Soiree at Top of Newport at Hotel Viking
- 4 pm: 2nd Hounds On The Lawn at Sunset Cove
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Dan Greaves & Amanda Loffredo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
Monday, September 4
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm: Labor Day Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm. to10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.
