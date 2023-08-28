Discover all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this week and weekend in and around Newport!

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution

Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle

Monday, August 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:15 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, August 29

Things To Do

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, August 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm

Thursday, August 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm

Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm

Friday, September 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac from 1 pm to 4 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: G and Meg from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

Saturday, September 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Jon River from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn, from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:55 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

Sunday, September 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Dan Greaves & Amanda Loffredo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

Monday, September 4

Things To Do

11 am to 5 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards

4 pm: Labor Day Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm. to10 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

