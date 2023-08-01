The 25th Rhythm & Roots Festival anniversary will be an epic celebration of music, dance, and local food. The festival always gives off a feel-good, laid-back vibe that attracts thousands back to Ninigret Park every Labor Day weekend. This is the year to come and celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary, Sept 1-3.

The 25th-anniversary lineup is the most diverse yet, covering Bluegrass, Cajun, R&B, Delta blues, zydeco, soul, country, swamp rock, gospel and some music that defies all categories. Headliners Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Greensky Bluegrass will be supported by J.J. Grey & Mofro, The Robert Cray Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Dumpstaphunk, Tuba Skinny, Dustbowl Revival & more – two dozen performers to date!

“Certain festivals you feel like you belong – like a family – and that’s how it feels to us. We really love it,” said Tara Nevins, fiddler, singer, songwriter and co-founder of Donna the Buffalo, a perennial roots-rock favorite of the festival.

Tyler Grill, co-founder of GoodWorks Entertainment, who bought the festival last year, says they invested in an extensive lineup this year. “We wanted to make the 25th anniversary a true celebration of roots music and are thrilled with the response from ticket buyers and the music community alike.”



“They’re keeping the vibe alive, and I think this may be the best Rhythm & Roots yet,” said festival founder Chuck Wentworth who along with his extended family are still involved in many aspects of the three-day event.

Music will be performed on three stages – the Rhythm Stage, the main stage with a flat, grassy area for blankets and lawn chairs, the more intimate Roots Stage, where you’ll find jams with members of different bands and other performances, and the Dance Stage, with its 4,400-square-foot wooden dance floor, which draws fans from around North America. Can’t dance (yet)? No worries, the accomplished and the amateur mix it up here.

Camping onsite brings together attendees (and some of the bands) to keep the good feelings flowing after the music stops. Campers may run into an impromptu jam session, but if you want to get to sleep early, Rhythm & Roots sets aside quiet camping areas too. The annual festival has always encouraged families, and Ninigret Park’s 227 acres include a swimming pond, playground, walking/bike trails, disc golf and eight tennis courts. The ocean is a mere five miles away.

Ticket prices range from $59 for a Friday ticket to $269 for all three days plus camping. Buy tickets online here.

If you’re looking for more reasons to attend Rhythm & Roots, friendly food vendors offer everything from jambalaya to Thai noodles to Greek tabouleh to seafood, burgers, beer, and wine. Artisans also line the festival grounds selling jewelry, clothing, artwork and more.

Here’s the current lineup:

· Friday, Sept. 1 – Dumpstaphunk, Dustbowl Revival, Tuba Skinny, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Old-Fashioned Aces, and The Mighty Soul Drivers

· Saturday, Sept. 2 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, J.J. Grey & Mofro, Shinyribs, Donna the Buffalo, Son Little, Dustbowl Revival, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, The Revelers, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Old Fashioned Aces, The Knickerbocker All-Stars with Brian Templeton, and Paul Gabriel Blues Band

· Sunday, Sept. 3 – Greensky Bluegrass, The Robert Cray Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Donna the Buffalo, Son Little, Shinyribs, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, The Revelers, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, and Sunday School – Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters and Frank Viele

Keep up to date at rhythmandroots.com as daily schedules and additional acts are coming soon.