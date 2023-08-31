The 25th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival takes over Ninigret Park in Charlestown this weekend with a dazzling lineup of artists covering the broad genre known as roots music. (Along with some rhythm too!) The Festival runs Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3 – tickets are available here. From delta blues to zydeco, the festival has you covered. Check out as many bands as possible – here are six “not to be missed” acts.

Friday and Saturday: Dustbowl Revival is an eight-piece Americana/Soul band that blends the sounds of New Orleans funk, bluegrass, soul, roots, and pre-war blues. Expect to hear tunes from their latest acclaimed album, Is It You, Is It Me and more. You have two chances to see the California-based collective: Friday on the main Rhythm Stage and Saturday on the Roots Stage at 6:30PM. Click here for more on the band.

Saturday: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue headline the Festival Saturday night, and deservedly so. The band brings authentic sounds of New Orleans to the festival, which has its origins in the Cajun and Zydeco Festival. Expect a parade through the grounds and more surprises; this band is worth the price of admission alone. The set begins at 8:30PM on the Rhythm Stage. Click here for more on the band.

Saturday: The award-winning Knickerbocker All-Stars serve as this year’s “local” act, returning to the festival for the umpteenth time. Based around the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly, the band includes local legends Brian Templeton and Darcel Wilson on vocals, Doc Chanonhouse on trumpet, Rich Lataille on tenor sax, Doug James on baritone sax, Carl Querfurth on trombone, Marty Ballou on bass, Rick “King” Russell on guitar, Marty Richards on drums, Dickie reed on Keyboards. The set begins at 2PM. Click here for more on the band.

Sunday: Greensky Bluegrass infuses elements of rock, country, and jazz on top of their folk/bluegrass core sound. Known for their legendary live shows, their jamgrass sound is supported by exceptional musicianship. Be sure to stick around Sunday night as they close out the festival. The set begins at 8:30PM. Click here to learn more about the band.

Sunday: Since 1986, when he released Strong Persuader, Robert Cray has been one of the world’s premiere blues artists, crossing over to mainstream FM radio when he first broke out on the scene. With guitar chops rivaling anybody in music, the five-time Grammy winner will bring cool vibes to the Festival on Sunday. Click here for more on the artist.

Sunday: Sunday School with Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez is an annual highlight for many festival regulars, a roots/gospel set sure to energize you for the day ahead. Better known as the “Beehive Queen” for her role on Saturday Night Live, Ohlman has a long career as a solo artist, appearing with everyone from Bob Dylan to Dion DiMucci. Don’t miss this set on the Roots Stage at 1PM Sunday. Read more about Ohlman in our interview here.