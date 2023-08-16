You may not know her name, but you’ve definitely seen her face before. Christine Ohlman, aka the Beehive Queen, is perhaps best known as the main vocalist in the Saturday Night Live Band. She’s been on the show for over 30 years, warming up the audience and segueing the show in and out of commercial breaks.

Ohlman has been a professional musician for over 40 years, beginning her SNL stint in 1991. She’s experienced numerous career highlights, playing the “Bobfest,” the 30th anniversary Bob Dylan show in 1992, and singing at Barack Obama’s Inaugural Gala in 2009, among other events.

She’s also a veteran of Rhode Island’s Rhythm and Roots Festival and is returning to the Roots Tent for a soul-filled wake-up call on Sunday, September 3, performing “Sunday School,” a roots/gospel set that is among the most popular at R&R.

Ohlman first came to Rhythm and Roots at the recommendation of RI native Sarah Potenza, a regular at the Festival for many years. “Sarah and I met at a festival in Maine, and we reconnected when she moved to Nashville,” said Ohlman in a recent phone chat. She had this idea for the set – the first year, it was really stripped down, just me, my guitar player, her, and her husband. They scheduled us on the main stage, but it poured, so they stuck us in the tent before everyone else the next day. It was fabulous; it reminded me of the gospel tent at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.”

Thus, a popular Sunday morning tradition at Rhythm and Roots was born. Many fans arrive early every year for “Sunday School” class. “I decided to bring the whole band and add the Sin Sisters, who work with me occasionally during the year,” said Ohlman. “It’s a perfect time, Sunday morning; it evolved into a roots gospel set – it’s obviously not religious gospel. Last year, we added an A capella song by the Staples Singers. It’s like a tent show revival.”

2023 is year 25 for the popular festival, and Ohlman is part of a world-class lineup this coming Labor Day Weekend. “The Festival means a lot to us; we look forward to this every year, we love the Wentworth family, and I’ve been friends with (new Festival Producer) Tyler Grill for years. They’ve been very respectful about keeping up the feeling of the festival, carrying it forward. It has a family feeling to it,” said Ohlman.

Ohlman recently returned from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where she played and produced a show with Memphis natives Charlie Musslewhite and Travis Wammack. “The show was called ‘Walking in Memphis;’ it was enormously successful; it was spoken word and songwriters in the round,” she explained. She’s also joined Dion DiMucci (of Dion and the Belmonts), the legendary doo-wop singer who has focused on blues music in recent years. “His next record is all with women, celebrity female duets, I have two tracks on it,” says Ohlman. “It’s a great lineup and will be out in the Fall. He’s someone who really took a leap; he made an album called Bronx and Blue; we talked a lot when he was making that album. He asked me, ‘What is this thing, the Crossroads,’” laughed Ohlman.

Ohlman’s career highlights?

“The Bobfest certainly ranks right up there, more so for the rehearsals,” she noted. “It was several days, with Booker T and the MGs, Bob wanted them, and then Eddie Vedder, people kind of coming in and out. A great moment was when they were playing ‘You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,’ and Eric Clapton says to G.E. Smith, ‘do I have to play a solo,’ and G.E. says, ‘yeah, I think people are going to want to see it, and Neil Young says, ‘me, I want to go first.’ You never forget those moments.”

Another memorable moment. “On SNL, the first time Paul McCartney appeared, he played a whole bunch of extra songs during the dinner break, which is the band’s rehearsal, the last rehearsal for the guest band. Chris Farley was standing next to me, and Paul started to play ‘Hey Jude,’ and Chris said ‘will you dance with me,’ and we waltzed around the studio. I’ll never forget that. I sung with George Harrison, who had gone around and introduced himself at the rehearsal, ‘how do you do, I’m George,’ he said. He was so lovely, he shook hands with every single person. I count myself so very lucky.”

Click here to learn more about Christine Ohlman.

Click here for more information on the Rhythm and Roots festival.