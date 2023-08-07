Following on the heels of two-sold-out “Jaws Summer Party” events in July, What’sUpNewp and The JPT Film & Event Center are proud to announce that we’ll host one more Jaws Summer Party before this summer comes to an end.

Our third Jaws Summer Party will take place on August 31, hope to see you there!

Event Description

What’s Up Newp and The JPT present our annual Jaws Summer party… again. Our JAWS parties are so popular we realized- we’re gonna need a bigger theater… We’ve added one more screening right before Labor Day to end Summer with a 25 foot splash!

August 31st.

Sponsored by Narragansett Beer who will be in-house with merch, swag, and beer tasting! Save The Bay will have a shark tank in the lobby full of juvenile chain-link cat sharks, shark jaws, egg cases, and more. Hang out with friends, pet some sharks, rock out pre-film to killer sets by local surf rockstars The TeleDynes, and enjoy the greatest Summer flick of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!

When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.

Doors open at 6, Live Music by The TeleDynes at 6:30, Film starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets and more information can be found here.