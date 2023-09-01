Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer. It’s also one of the busiest weekends of the year on the local music scene, with festivals and more to keep you going. Check out a few favorites in our weekly column “Six Picks Music” below.

Friday: It may feel like the first time, but (according to the tour) it’s the last time you’ll get to see Foreigner as the band’s farewell tour stops by Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Hear all the “shout ’em out loud” classics, including “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” and “Hot Blooded.” Loverboy opens. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: The River Bend East Songwriters Festival, part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival, expands to two days this year with J. Michael Graham and High Planes playing Friday night and Kim Moberg, Jonathan Jay Babcock and Rachel Sumner among those scheduled to play Saturday. The shows are held outdoors at the Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark. Click here for details.

Saturday: It will be a beautiful day at the 5th annual Irish Traditional Music & Dance concert at King Park in Newport with Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, an internationally acclaimed band and winner of the National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellowship in Irish Dance. The Rhode To Dublin ensemble with guitarist/singer Timmy May opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to The Met in Pawtucket for a cool show with The Mahavishnu Project celebrating “Birds of Fire” in a tribute to the late, great Jeff Beck. Inspired by guitarist John McLaughlin, the jazz-rock collective includes guitar virtuoso Robbie Mangano, keyboardist Neil Alexander, bassist Brian Mooney, and drummer and bandleader Gregg Bendian. Click here for details.

Sunday: Be sure to check out Newport Folk Festival alum Maggie Rose who plays Askew in Providence Sunday evening. Rose blends country, soul, and R&B for a satisfying blend – hear songs from her latest album, Have a Seat, and more. Mary McAvoy opens. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Tickets are still available for the 25th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival happening Friday night through Sunday at Ninigret State Park in Charlestown. Headliners include Robert Cray, Trombone Shorty, Greenssky Bluegrass, and JJ Grey & Mofro. If you haven’t been before, R&R is a great time, with a relaxed vibe and a great variety of music, well worth checking out on a beautiful late summer day. Click here for details.