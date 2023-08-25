The 5th annual Irish Traditional Music & Dance concert at King Park, Newport presents national artist Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles on Saturday, September 2nd from 3-6 PM. Doyle, a winner of the National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellowship in Irish Dance, awes audiences with his rare gifts of high-stepping folk dance, bodhran drum rhythms, and tales of heritage and family.

Top RI players in Irish folk music will be performing including award-winning fiddler Sheila Falls, singer/storyteller Mary Lee Partington, piper Torrin Ryan, flutist/whistler Josh Kane, bouzouki player John Coyne, and folk dancer Maureen Doyle. Newport’s own Rhode To Dublin ensemble with guitarist/singer Timmy May and his mates kick things off at 3 PM. Dancing around the gazebo or on the grass is welcome!

Free, lawn seating in sun or shade, harbor views, pets welcome, and food carts. Presented by Newport Friends of the Waterfront with a gift from the Isham Family Fund. Weather permitting. Newport Rec Dept 401-845-5800 or check Waterfront Concerts at King Park on Facebook.