BOSTON, Mass. — Isabella Hastings and Anna Weygang raced their way to a top 40 finish in a field of 147 athletes at the Suffolk Short Course Classic, the team’s first race of the 2023 season.

The Seahawks traveled from the shores of Newport, R.I. to Franklin Park in Boston, Mass. to compete in the 3,000 meter race and get the chance to see runners from 15 established institutions.

“Freshmen Isabella Hastings led the team with a 25th place finish,” said head coach Kacie Gallo. “Anna Weygang had a strong race as the team’s next finisher and Junior captain Avery Braccia showed major improvement from last year in the third Salve spot. Returner Bre Shipman and freshmen Catherine Minegar rounded out the top 5.”

The Seahawks finished eighth out of 15 programs that attended the meet. The programs competing include Assumption University, Bentley University, the University of Connecticut, Northeastern University, Stonehill College, Husson College, Johnson & Wales University, Nichols College, Plymouth State University, Rivier University, Salve Regina University, Simmons University, Suffolk University, Thomas College, the University of New England, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Salve Regina performances:

25. Isabella Hastings – 12:08.6

38. Anna Weygang – 12:23.7

47. Avery Braccia – 12:45.6

48. Bre Shipman – 12:48.2

50. Catherine Minegar – 12:49.1

56. Liv Forbes – 13:08.4

66. Meredith Connor – 13:39.0

67. Heather McKee – 13:48.3

69. Lindsey Sirois – 13:57.2

78. Grace Holmander – 14:32.3

89. Alannah Burke – 14:51.1

91. Bridget Esposito – 14:51.6

92. Sarah Hauptman – 14:51.9

96. Nicole Nenninger – 14:55.3

97. Kaelyn Fidrocki – 14:55.6

100. Claudia Jankovich – 15:06.2

103. Delaney Marek – 15:10.2

104. Kate McCullagh – 15:11.1

106. Emma Schembari – 15:21.0

115. Avery Marchand – 16:05.9

117. Juliana Petronio – 16:16.5

119. Olivia McHugh – 16:27.0

“This was a great team effort from the women’s team for a season opener at the 3K distance,” said Gallo. “I look forward to the 5k next week.”

Salve Regina women’s cross country will next compete at the Smith Invitational in Northampton, Mass., on Saturday Sept. 9.