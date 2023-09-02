BOSTON, Mass. — The Salve Regina men’s cross country team began their season against a tough field at the Suffolk Short Course Classic.

“Shane Behn, Ty Gallagher, Dillon Conlentz led the men’s team in the season opener,” said head coach Kacie Gallo. “At 5,000 meters, the men are looking to better their personal best times.”

This is the Seahawks first time competing at the Suffolk Short Course Classic since the event began in 2021. The Salve Regina men raced to a 12th place finish at the event, ahead of Emmanual College and just behind Thomas college.

Northeastern University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute took the top two spots, completing the 5,000 meter race in an average time of 15:46 and 16:15 respectively.

Salve Regina performances:

108. Shane Behn – 19:00.6

114. Dillon Coblentz– 19:14.5

116. Ty Gallagher – 19:16.2

136. Gianni Soucy – 21:16.4

145. Patrick Voli – 22:13.7

After facing a large field of extremely talented athletes, Gallo and the team are both excited for the upcoming races. Given that this is the program’s first year competing in the New England Men’s and Women’s Athletic Conference, there is a new field of competitors to face.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the Smith Invitational in Northampton, Mass. on Saturday Sept. 9, followed by the UMass Dartmouth Invitational in North Dartmouth, Mass. on Saturday, Sept. 16.