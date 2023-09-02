West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is once again opening its gates to the public.

Fall in love with the farm animal rescues and meet the newest arrivals during the Fall Visitors Weekend on September 23 and 24. Interactive and educational tours will leave every 30 minutes, and guests will be among the first to welcome a baby calf who is only weeks old and was just rescued in late August.

Photo Credit: West Place Animal Sanctuary

West Place’s renovated and expanded gift shop includes hand-made crafts and one-of-a-kind items for every animal lover. Visitors will also see the progress on two major construction projects that are transforming the sanctuary and the historic 8-acre farm property.

“West Place invites the public to get up close and personal with our amazing and inspirational farm animal rescues, while learning more about its life-saving work and unique mission,” West Place says in a media advisory. “As a small nonprofit organization, West Place only hosts three public visitors weekends each year. This is an opportunity for the community to experience our work in action and get to know one of the most unique animal welfare organizations in southern New England”.

Fall Visitors Weekend will occur on Saturday, September 23, 2023, and Sunday, September 24, 2023. 90-minute tours will be available every half hour from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Registration is open to all. Advance online registration is recommended at https://www.westplace.org/visitors-weekends. Tickets are $15 for children and $24 for adults. All proceeds benefit the farm animals and wildlife at West Place Animal Sanctuary.

West Place Animal Sanctuary is located at 3198 Main Road in Tiverton.

