Today is Saturday, August 12.
🌊 The 4th Annual Lobby Muddy Fest will take place today at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar to support Newport Mental Health. Read More
🌊 The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee invites volunteers to their 2nd Summer Cleanup today. Cleanup starts at 9 AM and goes on until 4 pm. Read More
🌊 The 30th Annual Wet Paint is here! Wet Paint² will combine the beloved Silent Auction of original artist-donated artwork with family-friendly activities, music, and more. Every year, hundreds of artworks, including many that are “still wet,” are created by artists of all ages and techniques. All proceeds benefit the Newport Art Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and collection care. Don’t miss it! Details
🌊 Congrats to the Smithfield All-Stars, who are heading to Williamsport to compete in the Little League World Series after beating New York 7 – 1 last night! Rhode Island will play on Wednesday against Henderson, Nevada, at 3 pm on ESPN.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around ten mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: S wind around 9 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:51 am | Sunset: 7:49 pm | 13 hours and 58 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 5:42 am & 6:18 pm | Low tide at 12:06 am & 10:55 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 17% lighting.
Things To Do
- 40th Black Ships Festival in Bristol and Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 4 pm: Butts Hill Fort Second Volunteer Summer Cleanup
- 10 am: Take Me Fishing Day! at Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Guided Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Lobby Muddy Fest at Smugglers Waterfront Bar
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series – Newport vs. Palm Beach at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6:30 pm: Gala-Black Ships Festival at Ochre Court
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brennan Burns from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Friends With Benefits from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Ruby Mac from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Mel & friends from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 17: American Star
- Friday, August 18: American Eagle
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Chris Sale retires 1st 14 batters in return from injury, Red Sox beat Tigers 5-2
Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two Red Sox relievers on a two-hitter on Friday night as Boston beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff: Pre-sale tickets and youth cast auditions announced
Newport Contemporary Ballet, (NCB) announced today that premium seating for its annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff will be available for pre-sale starting Monday, August 14.
Extensive restoration of Rosecliff nearing completion
One of the most extensive and complicated projects in the history of the Preservation Society of Newport County is nearing completion.
Newport teens are among just five students statewide to win scholarships worth up to $320,000 over four years
The Rhode Island Foundation is sending two Rogers High School graduates off to college with scholarships through its Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best music in and around Rhode Island this weekend (August 11-13)
KC and the Sunshine Band, Calexico, Electic Paisan and Kara McKee lead the way
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend: August 10 – 13
Lobby Muddy Fest, Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best music in and around Rhode Island this weekend (August 11-13)
KC and the Sunshine Band, Calexico, Electic Paisan and Kara McKee lead the way
Lobby Muddy Fest 2023 at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar: A day of fun in support of Newport Mental Health
Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose.
Butts Hill Fort to host 2nd Volunteer Summer Cleanup on Aug. 12
The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.
