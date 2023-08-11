The Rhode Island Foundation is sending two Rogers High School graduates off to college with scholarships through its Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.

Antonio Boyd and Brettyn-Olivia Newsome of Newport are among just five students selected statewide based on their academic achievement, financial need, appreciation for Roger Williams’ values and record of community service. They are eligible to receive up to $320,000 over four years. Nearly 70 students across Rhode Island competed for the scholarship assistance.

“Thanks to the continued generosity of the Carter family, these students are able to think big about their future. By finding inspiration in Roger Williams, they are on the path to creating their own inspiring stories,” said David N. Cicilline, president and CEO of the Foundation.

Boyd plans to attend George Washington University to pursue a business and innovation degree and an internship with the CIA. At Rogers, Boyd participated in the National Honor Society, the Honors and Key Club. In addition, he works at Cold Fusion and Perfection Valet Parking.

“I began high school in Nevada, but the education was very behind compared to Rogers. I have been at Rogers since my junior year. I will graduate with a much better education. I knew it was the best thing long-term for my future,” he said.

In his application, Boyd shared how he relates to Roger Williams’ values.

“Reflecting on my own community now makes me realize that a prominent and influential person can build a great community. Roger Williams shows me the great impact I could have on my local community and the power of unity, to work with others and the importance of building connections,” he said.

Newsome plans to attend Abilene Christian University and study Communication and Sciences Disorders. Her goal is to become a speech pathologist.

“I am told that I am a true helper, and I would love to make a difference in the world. It is so important to be able to help people have a voice and language so that they can clearly communicate their needs, wants, desires and beliefs,” she said.

At Rogers High, Newsome activities included student council, sailing, cross country, gymnastics, the yearbook and the National Honor Society. She also received the R.I. Secretary of State’s Civic Leadership Award. In addition, she volunteers at the OceanPointe Christian Church and community events such as Night to Shine, a prom for teens and adults with special needs; and Seniors for Seniors, a card-writing campaign for residents of the Grand Islander nursing home during the pandemic.

In her application, Newsome shared how she relates to Roger Williams’ values.

“Like Mr. Williams, I have a love for languages and have seen the benefits of this gift. I know that being multilingual will be helpful to assimilate in any culture that I may journey to as well as assist me in my future profession. While I know that I cannot be fluent in every language, I can learn a few to better understand people I may encounter in my community,” she said.

In addition to Boyd and Newsome, this year’s recipients are Emanuel Kanger of East Providence, John Otele of Cranston and Mandy Tran of Providence.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants in 2021. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.

Read More from What'sUpNewp