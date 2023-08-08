Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution
- Thursday, August 10: American Star
- Thursday, August 17: American Star
Tuesday, August 8
Things To Do
- 11:30 am: Grand Opening at Recharge Newport
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts featuring Down City Band at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm: Friends of Newport Skatepark Membership Meeting at Cabana
- 6:15 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop
- 6:30 pm: Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary with a live concert by The All-Star Stars at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Down City Band at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary with a live concert by The All-Star Stars at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, August 9
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Aug. 9
Meeting will take place at Innovate Newport
Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys opens at Theatre By The Sea on August 9
Jersey Boys will be presented from August 9 – September 10, with preview performances on August 9 and 10 and opening night scheduled for August 11.
Things To Do
- 10 am: Free guided harbor walk with Friends of the Waterfront
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Live From The Loading Dock… Courtside – Aguijón Norteño at MLK Center
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring La Méchante et le Connard at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: NECBL Championship: Newport Gulls vs Bristol (C.T.) Blues at Cardines Field (if necessary)
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat, & Tears? at 4:30 pm, The Miracle Club at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- MLK Center: Live From The Loading Dock… Courtside – Aguijón Norteño at 4:30 pm
- Newport Vineyards: La Méchante et le Connard from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 6 pm, Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, August 10
International Architectural Authority to present Annual John G. Winslow Lecture on Aug. 10 at The Breakers
Phillip James Dodd, recognized internationally for his expertise on classical and traditional architecture, will deliver the annual John G. Winslow Lecture on August 10 in the Great Hall of The Breakers.
Sail Newport to host 40th Anniversary Summer Event on August 10
The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and dancing! Live music will be performed by “The Naticks.”
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Lecture at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Newport Summer Reception at St. George’s School
- 6 pm: BEAVERTAIL LIGHTHOUSE PAINT NIGHT AT THE GENERAL’S CROSSING BREWHOUSE
- 7 pm: The Fred Lipsius Jazz Quartet featuring Gerry Beaudoin: Original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member live in concert at The JPT
- 8 pm: A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams
- 8:10 pm: Cowboy Poets – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport International Polo Grounds
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, The Fred Lipsius Jazz Quartet featuring Gerry Beaudoin: Original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member live in concert at 7 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Cowboy Poets – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport International Polo Grounds at 8:10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 6 pm, Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 6 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, August 11
Things To Do
- 40th Black Ships Festival in Bristol and Newport
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 6:30 pm: Family Seining and Campfire at Third Beach
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts at King Park featuring Great Gumbo – The Catnip Junkies and YNot 3
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Outcry from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- Elks: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park: Great Gumbo – The Catnip Junkies and YNot 3 from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Chelley Knight & the Dope Things from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: The Repercussions from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Adam Go from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, After School Special from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
Saturday, August 12
Butts Hill Fort to host 2nd Volunteer Summer Cleanup on Aug. 12
The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.
Things To Do
- 40th Black Ships Festival in Bristol and Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 4 pm: Butts Hill Fort Second Volunteer Summer Cleanup
- 10 am: Take Me Fishing Day! at Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Guided Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series – Newport vs. Palm Beach at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6:30 pm: Gala-Black Ships Festival at Ochre Court
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brennan Burns from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Friends With Benefits from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Mel & friends from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, August 13
Things To Do
- 40th Black Ships Festival in Bristol and Newport
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Newport Polo
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring Mark Flynn at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Bowling Shoes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson at 4 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 11 am to 2 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.