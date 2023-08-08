Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution

Thursday, August 10: American Star

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Tuesday, August 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm

Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, August 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Thursday, August 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Friday, August 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Outcry from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

Elks: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

King Park: Great Gumbo – The Catnip Junkies and YNot 3 from 5 pm to 7 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Chelley Knight & the Dope Things from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: The Repercussions from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Adam Go from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, After School Special from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, August 12

Butts Hill Fort to host 2nd Volunteer Summer Cleanup on Aug. 12 The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: To be announced

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brennan Burns from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Friends With Benefits from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 3 pm, Justin Draper from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Mel & friends from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, August 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Bowling Shoes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 11 am to 2 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Read More from What'sUpNewp