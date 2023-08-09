Newport, Rhode Island, is known for its bustling harbor and vibrant community spirit. On Saturday, August 12, residents and visitors alike are gearing up for an exciting event that perfectly encapsulates these two attributes – the Lobby Muddy Fest. This 4th annual charity event will be hosted at Smugglers Waterfront Bar, and the festival promises a day of entertainment, camaraderie, and most importantly, support for a vital cause: Newport Mental Health.

A Unique Blend of Fun and Purpose

Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose. Bringing together families, friends, and individuals from all walks of life, the festival seeks to raise awareness and funds for Newport Mental Health, an organization dedicated to providing essential mental health services to the community. This alignment of enjoyment and philanthropy makes the festival a meaningful gathering that resonates with attendees and the local community on multiple levels. “We look forward to this event every year, it’s one of those days you have to have circled on your calendar at the beginning of the summer,” says Robert Victoria – a key member of the organization.

The founders of the event; James Miller, Billy Palmer, Ben and Jim Iacoi, have watched what was once a casual meet up amongst friends become a recognizable brand that’s goal is to benefit those in need. Last year, over 400 people attended the event and over $15,000 was donated to Newport Mental Health at their annual ‘Rock the Mansion’ Gala in October.

The event has grown since it’s inception, including a huge event at Cisco Brewery’s Seaport location in Boston earlier this summer, and the first annual Lobby Muddy Open – a golf tournament to kick off the weekend and celebrate our incredible sponsors. Dave Mitchell and Frank Messina, who helped spearhead the golf event and have been yearly contributors to the festival, said that the golf tournament is another great fun way to grow the brand and generate more exposure to the organization. “It’s another way of bringing people together through a fun experience. Everyone wants to win the Lobby Muddy golf trophy and it’s the start of avenue to raise funds for an incredible cause,” Mitchell told WhatsUpNewp.

The Venue and Experience

You can find Smugglers Waterfront Bar in the heart of downtown Newport. This will be the venue’s first time hosting the event and attendees can look forward to enjoying views of Newport Harbor while engaging in a range of exciting activities from silent raffles, to live auctions, lobster rolls, mudslides and a live music performance from a local favorite, Never in Vegas. Joseph Cesaro, the auctioneer for the event, is an expert at bringing out your competitive spirit for a good cause, highlighted by his unrelenting energy, enthusiasm, and signature ‘Close It’ call.

A Worthy Cause

At the heart of Lobby Muddy Fest lies its commitment to supporting Newport Mental Health. With mental health becoming an increasingly important topic in today’s society, events like these serve as platforms to generate awareness and open conversations around mental well-being.

Newport Mental Health – is a federally certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic that provides resources to community members experiencing mental illness, substance abuse or other stresses in their lives, who would benefit from counseling and other behavioral health services and supports. Newport Mental Health offers treatment to all, regardless of a client’s ability to pay.

Gratitude to Sponsors and Supporters

The success of Lobby Muddy Fest is due in no small part to the generous support of its sponsors and supporters. Companies like SERVPRO Team Luzzi (the event’s keynote sponsor this year), Warwick Tree Service, Pawtucket Hot Mix, RE/MAX Fitzpatrick Team, Kent County Oil, Narragansett Beer, and BankRI, the official bank of Lobby Muddy, among others, have stepped forward to contribute to this noble cause. Their involvement helps make the event a reality and showcases their dedication to the local community’s well-being and mental health resources.

Tickets are available for $75, which includes a lobster roll (or alternative sandwich for those with allergies or dietary restrictions), a mudslide, a t-shirt, tote bag, and charitable donation. The event will offer plenty of merchandise for sale. Be sure to follow the event page on Instagram (@lobbymuddyfest) and check out their website www.lobbymuddyfest.org to purchase tickets.

