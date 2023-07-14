Sail Newport will host an event titled “Celebrate 40 Years of Community Sailing” on Thursday, August 10, from 6:00 pm to 10 pm at Sail Newport.

The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and dancing! Live music will be performed by “The Naticks.”

The event will raise funds for Sail Newport’s current and future community sailing programs. The party location is 72 Fort Adams Dr., Fort Adams State Park, Newport, RI.

Tickets are $275 each and are available at https://bit.ly/SN40th. For further questions or more information, contact: eve.formisano@sailnewport.org.