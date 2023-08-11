Kathryn Louise Williams has spread her angelic wings on July 29th, 2023 at age 71.

She passed peacefully in Pomona Valley Hospital after losing her hard-fought battle with MS.

Kay was living in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Born on Oct 5th, 1951, she was the second of 6 sisters and 1 brother.

William W Williams Sr and Frances M Lopes, residing in Newport, RI are the parents of this unique family. We were raised with seeds of good faith, love, compassion, and respect for life.

Kay graduated to St Catherine’s Academy after 8 years at Hazard Memorial Elementary where she earned her admission to Fisk University and achieved her bachelors in math & economics. With this academic distinction, Kay went on to work for Hughes Aircraft, General Dynamics, Aerojet and was inspired to attend the University of Redland where she received her MBA. She then completed her career by working for Northrup Grumman. After serving there for 35 years, Kay then retired but not before reaching 3 prestigious plateaus that had not been reached in that company by any woman nor African American.

Kay leaves behind 5 sisters; Mary F Williams, Laura L Williams, Hilda C Smith, Elizabeth A Jackson and Jeannine L Carter and 1 brother, William W Williams Jr. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt. Kay was preceded in graduation to God’s kingdom by William W Williams Sr, Frances Williams, grandparents and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and a niece.

Viewing will be open to family & friends on August 15th from 4pm – 7pm at Memorial Funeral Home located at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph’s parish church on August 16th at 10am, located at 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI. The service will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/kwilliams

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

Flowers are welcome and if you feel inspired, donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of your choice.

