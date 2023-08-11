Newport Contemporary Ballet, (NCB) announced today that premium seating for its annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff will be available for pre-sale starting Monday, August 14. Information and tickets are available at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org.

Due to the unique nature of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance and historically sells out. There are a total of 15 performances that run from November 22, 24-26, and 28 through December 1st. Only premium tickets are available now through September 28. ALL pricing tiers go on sale starting September 29. Information and tickets are available at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org.

NCB also announced that it will hold open auditions for youth cast members for its 22nd annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. The audition date is Saturday, September 9, 2023 at The Academy At Newport Contemporary Ballet, 3 Charles Street, Newport, RI.

Children Ages 7-11 will be seen from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, and Youth, ages 12 and up will be seen from 12:30 pm to 2:30 PM.

More details, including attire, photo requirements, registration form & fee, etc. are all available at the company’s website at www. Newportcontemporaryballet.org. Auditionees are asked to arrive 15 mins prior to their scheduled audition time.

Described by the Boston Globe as “Brimming with the enchantment and good cheer of the season… and …exuberant dancing… marked by breathtaking lifts and leaps…”NCB’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff returns to Newport’s most romantic mansion. Multiple rooms of the historic 1899 landmark are transformed to become a Victorian Era holiday party and a sparkling, snowy dreamland.

Follow Newport Contemporary Ballet on FaceBook, Instagram and/or sign up for the company’s e-newsletter on the website.

Read More from What'sUpNewp