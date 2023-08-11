It’s a holiday weekend for many, so there’s an extra night to get out and enjoy live music. We’ve got some great picks from around the region in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.” Check ’em out below.

Friday: Party like it’s 1975 with multi-Grammy Award-winning KC and the Sunshine Band who play Foxwood’s Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT, Friday night. Dance all night to classics like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” Reasonably priced tickets still available. Click here for details.

Saturday: Hear covers and originals from 2022 NBC’s The Voice contestant and Rhode Island first daughter Kara McKee at The Guild in Pawtucket. McKee is releasing her first EP at an August 30th show at Passim in Cambridge, MA, an album that includes three strong originals and a cool and breezy cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.” Click here for details.

Saturday: The Looff East Providence Arts Festival provides a day of family fun at Crescent Park in Riverside, with craft vendors, food trucks and a great musical lineup on three stages. Check out top local artists all afternoon including Super Chief Trio, The Berger Boys, Down City Band and Sirens featuring Lily Rhodes. Music starts at Noon. Click here for details.

Saturday: Guitar gearheads will want to check out the setup of Electric Paisan at Narragansett Brewery in Providence. The band is a project of guitarist Joe Tudino, who turns (empty) Gansett cans into effects pedals. More than a gimmick, he pulls a unique fuzzy sound. Click here for details.

Saturday: Arizona-based Calexico returns to the area with a show at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, MA. Their tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their critical and commercial breakthrough album, the Tex-Mex inspired “Feast of Wire.” Click here for details.

Sunday: Hear everything from Steely Dan to Ella Fitzgerald from one of the region’s best traditional big bands when the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra plays the NIMFEST Kings Park Sunday music series in Newport from 3-6PM. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, well-behaved dogs. Click here for details.

Read More from What'sUpNewp